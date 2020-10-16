Island (and beyond) Briefs

Death Café Oct. 20

BAR HARBOR— MDI Hospital’s palliative care advisory committee will hold a Death Café on Oct. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. over Zoom.

Death Café is an international movement that provides an opportunity for people, often strangers, to gather (virtually) and examine issues surrounding life and death in a relaxed, open, safe atmosphere. There is no agenda or objectives. Death Café is not a bereavement or support group, but rather a forum for open and respectful discussion about a topic people often find difficult.

For more information, visit deathcafe.com. For the Zoom link and questions about this event, contact Carla Tanguay at [email protected] or 812-8662.

Bulky waste curbside pickup

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council has adopted a plan to assist residents who do not have the means of transporting bulky waste. Bar Harbor residents can arrange for curbside pickup by paying a $15 fee per item at the Finance Office in the municipal building. Residents will be contacted by the Highway Division to arrange a pickup date. The remaining dates are Oct. 19 and 26. Instructions will be available at the time the appointment is made.

An alternative will be available on Friday, Oct. 30, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 31, between 8-11:45 a.m. at the recycling center on White Spruce Road. Only Bar Harbor residents may take bulky wastes and appliances to the recycling center free of charge. Brush will not be accepted, and no commercial haulers will be allowed to dump. Violators are subject to charges incurred by the town for disposal of outside wastes.

Permit granted

BAR HARBOR— A Special Amusement permit renewal application for Jack Russell’s Steakhouse and Brewery was presented to the Bar Harbor Town Council on Oct. 6. Councilor’s reviewed and approved the annual application from owner Tom St.Germain’s for a Class 3a permit, which can include three or more musicians with mechanical amplification to play at the restaurant located at 102 Eden Street.

Water rates remain

BAR HARBOR— For the fifth straight year, residents and business owners in Bar Harbor will see no change to their annual water bill. On Oct. 6, town councilors approved the Bar Harbor Water Department’s budget, which did not contain a rate increase. The town has 1,768 metered users and the average residential user pays $76.17 for the first 1,200 cubic feet through a 5/8-inch meter.

Science café

BAR HARBOR—MDI Bioloigical Laboratory’s next Science Café Online on Monday, Oct. 19, at 5 pm will explore the ecological and social drivers of the spread of Deer tick populations and rise in tick-borne diseases in Maine.

Presenter Dr. Allison Gardner is a medical entomologist and an Assistant Professor in the School of Biology and Ecology at University of Maine.

Registration is required to receive the online event link and can be completed at mdibl.org/events.

Winter workshop goes virtual

NORTHEAST HARBOR–The Northeast Harbor Library has adapted its annual winter workshops to be virtual. This year, participants will register with the library, receive a kit of materials and follow along with a virtual tutorial to make something together.

In the first workshop, participants will make leaf mandala printed handkerchiefs using colorful fall leaves and a hammer to transfer the pigments of the leaves to fabric. The resulting project will be a botanical-inspired handkerchief.

This workshop will be on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. Registration is limited to 15, first come first served. To register, contact the library at (207) 276 3333, [email protected], or stop by. These events are free and appropriate for all ages. Contact the library with questions.

Ellsworth library hosting online author talk

ELLSWORTH — As part of the Ellsworth Public Library’s Maine 200 series, author Joseph Owen will discuss “This Day in Maine” in an online talk on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.

While first thoughts of Maine are often about vacations, moose, lobsters and lighthouses, the state also has a rich history. This book highlights some of Maine’s heroes, inventors, athletes, famous and infamous people as well as some highlights and lowlights of Maine history.

The event is free to attend, but Zoom registration is required. Registration can be done at https://tinyurl.com/ThisDayinMaine.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.

Ride for a cure

HANCOCK – Local volunteers are inviting neighbors across Maine to celebrate breast cancer survivors and to help those facing the disease with Ride for a Cure, a Hancock-based ATV ride on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Ride for a Cure will include an ATV decorating contest, bra decorating contest, 50/50 raffle and additional raffle items. The first 250 paid registrations will receive a Ride for the Cure gaiter.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance at hancockcountyrideforacure2020.eventbrite.com. Registration for the rain or shine event begins at 8 a.m. at Acadia Area ATV’ers Club, 3 Wyman Road, Hancock, and riders will depart at 9 a.m. on the Downeast Sunrise Trail. A stop is planned at Franklin Trading Post where gas and snacks are available for purchase. The ride will end at Amherst General Store at 561 Airline Road. Social distancing guidelines, including wearing face masks, will be followed. There is a $20 registration fee.

Any questions should be emailed to [email protected].

Online discussion on domestic violence

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Public Library will host an online program about domestic violence on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. in conjunction with Patrisha McLean’s October art exhibit, “Finding Our Voices: Breaking the Silence of Domestic Abuse.”

Joining McLean in this discussion will be Ellsworth artist and fellow survivor Maegan Graslie and Dorathy Martel, executive director of The NextStep Domestic Violence Project.

NextStep helped both Maegan and Patrisha to safely leave and heal from their domestic violence situations.

“Finding Our Voices: Breaking the Silence of Domestic Abuse” consists of photo portraits of women from all over the state, all walks of life and all ages who have experienced domestic abuse, plus audio of each telling about the abuse and their journey out of it. The show is on display in the library’s Britton Gallery and Howard Room through the month of October.

The online program is free and open to all, but registration is required to receive the link to join by Zoom.

To register, call the library at 374-5515 or use the online calendar at www.bhpl.net.

Coin Auction

THOMASTON— On Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m., Thomaston Place Auction Galleries will present over 525 lots of rare U.S. and foreign coins, currency, commemoratives and coin sets sourced from fine private collections and Maine estates. The auction will be held at the Elks Lodge at 210 Rankin Street in Rockland.

Highlighted among the 148 lots of gold coins will be a 1915 gold $20 Saint-Gaudens graded NGC 64+; an 1891 $2.50 Liberty Head gold double die reverse coin graded NGC 65; and an 1891-CC $5 gold Liberty Head coin graded NGC 62+.

There will be a large selection of silver coins such as a complete set of Washington quarters from 1932 to 1998, including proofs from 1968 to 1998 and silver proofs from 1992 to 1998, with most coins MS-65; a 76-piece partial set of Morgan silver dollars; and a 1798 Draped bust Heraldic Eagle dollar.

All lots can be viewed at thomastonauction.com. Seating in the auction hall will be limited to 50 guests, so reservations are recommended. Absentee, telephone and internet bidding will also be available. Call (207) 354-8141 for seat reservations or information.