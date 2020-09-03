Is animal rescue ‘commercial’?

Permit hinges on definition

MOUNT DESERT — Everyone thinks that what Ann Rivers is doing – taking in and caring for abandoned and abused animals – is a wonderful thing. But some of her neighbors don’t think she should be allowed to do it in their neighborhood.

They contend that her animal rescue operation is a commercial activity and, as such, is not permitted in the Village Residential 2 zoning district, even with Planning Board approval.

Rivers maintains there is nothing commercial about what she does.

The Planning Board will resume the public hearing on her application for a conditional use permit Sept. 23.

One of Rivers’ neighbors on Kendall Road in Northeast Harbor has hired attorney Margaret Jeffery, who told the Planning Board last Wednesday that even if an activity is not for profit, it can still be considered commercial. She said the town of Mount Desert defines a commercial activity as one that produces income.

“Ms. Rivers is bringing income into the establishment,” Jeffery said. “She has done a lot of fundraising to support the operation.”

The town’s code enforcement officer, Kim Keene, read from the land use ordinance, which defines a commercial use of property as one that produces income “from the buying and selling of goods and/or services.”

Rivers’ attorney, Seth Libby, told the Planning Board, “We categorically deny that this is a commercial operation.”

He said Rivers has at times asked for and received donations. But he said that she and her parents, with whom she lives, bear much of the cost of housing, caring for and rehabilitating the animals.

Rivers told the board about the cost of caring for one animal she has currently.

“Her emergency surgery was $900,” she said. “If you look back at all the fundraising I’ve done over the course of each year, it would not cover that one surgery. The rest of it comes out of pocket.

“My normal donation is someone gives me a $5 bill,” she said. “If I ask someone who is adopting an animal if they would like to make a donation, that just goes to pay a tiny fraction of what I’ve spent trying to get the animal up and going. I’m not selling anything.”

Rivers’ operation is called Acadia Island Exotics. In this case, “exotics” refers to animals such as parrots, lizards and small, nonpoisonous snakes. She also takes in kittens, rabbits, turtles and rats and tries to find them homes.

Jeffery said the town’s land use ordinance only allows, with Planning Board approval, the keeping of domestic animals or livestock in the Village Residential 2 district.

“Many of Ms. Rivers’ animals are neither domestic nor livestock,” she said. “Her animals, such as skinks, rats, bats, quails, snakes and various [other] reptiles…I think it’s a real stretch to consider them domestic animals.”

Jeffery said that, until recently, posts on Rivers’ Facebook page stated that “she has 300 animals at 15 Kimball Road and…she takes in thousands of animals at any given time.

“The neighbors do not necessarily object to a rescue operation,” Jeffery said. “The objection is to the use of 15 Kimball Road as a place for rescue, quarantine and residence for so many animals.”

Libby, Rivers’ attorney, said she has acknowledged that some of the statements she has made on Facebook in the past were “an embellishment.”

“But it was in the furtherance of her mission and to promote what she is doing,” he said. “She has not had tens of thousands of animals go through her facility over the years. There are not 300 animals there, nor could there be room for 300 animals.”

Megan Scott, who lives across the street from Rivers, told the Planning Board, “I don’t think anyone is questioning the wonderful work that Ms. Rivers is doing; saving animals is a wonderful thing. The question is the location. Is it safe in a residential neighborhood to have the number of animals that she is taking care of?

“We’ve seen…huge amounts of garbage going out…We’ve seen turkey vultures circling overhead,” Scott said. “We have a lot of concern for our children, our own pets and for things that may inadvertently happen.”

Orthwein noted that Rivers has said she sometimes quarantines animals.

“That means they are sick animals,” he said. “She takes care of rodents. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were…diseases that cross over. But what happens if it gets out into the community? How do we know the quarantine she is doing is correct?”

On the afternoon before the public hearing, two members of the Planning Board visited Rivers’ home to familiarize themselves with her operation.

“Since the notice [of the Planning Board hearing] went out, there has been a handyman there every day, cleaning out and organizing and disposing of the stuff that was in there,” Orthwein said. “The fact is, it is a bait and switch; it’s not what it looked like a month ago.”

Rivers’ backyard neighbor, Linda Jonas, said, “Today, we went on the site visit. There are hundreds of cages stored behind the fence. We used to look at most of them, until a few weeks ago. It just shouldn’t be here.”

The only member of the public who spoke in support of Rivers was Story Litchfield, who said, “As a year-round, working resident of Northeast Harbor, I am really disappointed that people would complain about what Ann Rivers is doing. What she is doing is a wonderful public service, and we should be grateful for what she does.”

Rivers has a permit from the state Animal Welfare Program to house and care for the types of animals she takes in.

Libby, her attorney, said her operation has been inspected by state agencies multiple times over the past six months, “and she has passed those inspections each and every time.”

Mount Desert Code Enforcement Officer Kim Keene said Rivers’ only violation was her failure, until now, to apply for a conditional use permit from the town.

Members of the Planning Board said that, before the public hearing on that application resumes Sept. 23, they want to see the official reports of the inspections that state agencies have conducted in recent months. They also asked Rivers to provide documentation supporting her claim that her animal rescue operation is not a commercial activity.

Board member Dave Ashmore said, “At this point, it certainly seems to me like a commercial operation…but I would like to see some more information.”

Board Chairman Bill Hanley agreed, saying, “It’s sounding to me like a commercial activity.” And he noted that the ordinance requires that uses of property within a zoning district must be “compatible” with each other.

Board member Joanne Eaton said, “A lot of businesses would say, ‘My money comes in and it all goes toward expenses.’ It’s still a business.”