IRS scam targets Hotmail users

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Bob Casey, the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Aging Committee, are warning of an email scam targeting Hotmail users in an attempt to steal personal and financial information.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has received numerous complaints about this scam, in which someone claiming to be with the IRS will email a Hotmail user with a subject line that reads, “Internal Revenue Service Email No. XXXX | We’re processing your request soon | TXXXXXX-XXXXXXXX” and asks the recipient to sign into what is a fake Microsoft page and provide his or her personal and financial information.

“The IRS impersonation scam is the most persistent scam Americans face,” said Collins. “This example demonstrates the lengths criminals will go to scam people of their hard-earned money, and I urge the public to show caution when opening emails that appear to be from the IRS.”

“As scammers increase their efforts and find new ways to steal personal information for financial gain, lawmakers, law enforcement and the private sector must remain committed to working together to keep Americans safe,” said Casey. “I caution people to remain on high alert when communicating, whether through phone or email, with anyone who asks for personal information such as your address, bank or email accounts.”

In no instance will the IRS email you. If you receive an unsolicited email like this, you should forward the email to [email protected] and then delete it. To learn more about scams like these, visit the “Tax Scams and Consumer Alerts” page on IRS.gov or contact the Aging Committee’s Fraud Hotline at 1-855-303-9470.