Invasive species forum set

MOUNT DESERT — A forum on invasive species will take place at Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor on Saturday, June 16, from 1-3 p.m.

The keynote speaker is Colleen Teerling, a Maine Forest Service entomologist. Area land managers will give local examples of invasive terrestrial species. An aquatic invaders monitoring program will be discussed, and there will be courtesy boat inspection trainings. The forum will close with a round-table discussion.

The Mount Desert Sustainability Committee, Land and Garden Preserve, Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary and Acadia National Park are collaborating on the event.