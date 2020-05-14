Internships for MDI High School students

Bar Harbor — A Climate to Thrive (ACTT) will offer five summer internships to MDI High School students and graduates who seek to engage the local community in developing responses to the global climate emergency. The interns, working in teams and individually, will advance ongoing ACTT energy and sustainability projects with the support of staff and project mentors.

Internships provide a work experience where students develop leadership skills in community organizing, communication, problem-solving and teamwork. Last year’s interns planned the solar ribbon-cutting event for the MDI High School, discussed current climate issues with lawmakers including President of the Senate Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, developed an online MDI Vegetarian Guide featuring veggie and vegan options from 45 local restaurants, examined the economic impact of Mount Desert Island transitioning to energy independence in a joint project with the University of Maine and College of the Atlantic, and more.

“Depending on how the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, some or most of our work this summer may be done remotely,” according to ACTT Internship Program Manager Joe Blotnick. “While working with Zoom meetings is not a preferred option, it does provide an incentive to connect easily with other youth leaders throughout Maine who are working to influence the course of action the Maine Climate Council is taking to address climate change.

Interns work 15-20 hours per week for eight weeks from June 15 through August 7 and receive a $600 stipend thanks to generous funding from both the Lynam Trust and the St. Mary & St. Jude Episcopal Church Stroud Fund. The application deadline is May 22.

For more information, visit www.aclimatetothrive.org/internships or contact [email protected].