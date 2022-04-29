International tree service company acquires Savage Forest Enterprise

MOUNT DESERT —Bartlett Tree Experts, a tree maintenance company with over 100 locations in the U.S., has acquired Mount Desert’s Savage Forest Enterprise Inc.

“This project stemmed from Tom’s passing in 2020,” said Meghan Savage, owner of Savage Forest Enterprise, who, along with employee and long-time friend Jamie Lambert, spent time exploring options to carry the business forward in the best light. “We decided that the best decision for everyone involved would be to partner with Bartlett Tree Experts.”

Savage Forest’s founder, Thomas Savage, died in an accident at his business on October 12, 2020.

Paul Fletcher, Bartlett’s vice president and New England division manager, said his company was contacted in February about the opportunity to purchase Savage’s business.

“We are very grateful to be connected with Savage because of their great reputation. They have great people working for them and our core principles are very similar,” Fletcher said.

With the acquisition, which took place in March, Bartlett’s now has two offices in Maine, the other being in Portland.

Bartlett employee Michael Claar transferred from Nantucket, Mass., to Mount Desert. “It’s been a great experience to be a part of this team so far. It feels like I’m part of a little family here,” he said.

Though Savage said the selling the company was bittersweet, her heart is full knowing that the legacy will continue.

“Because Bartlett Tree Experts shares our same values, we are confident they will carry forward the character and reputation of Savage Forest Enterprise while providing diversified, enhanced service our clients have grown to expect,” Savage said.