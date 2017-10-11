Thursday - Oct 12, 2017
Marilyn Lowell will serve as interim town manager of Southwest Harbor while Don Lagrange is on medical leave. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Interim manager

October 11, 2017 on News, Politics

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Selectmen voted 5-0 Tuesday to authorize Town Clerk Marilyn Lowell to serve as interim town manager while Don Lagrange is on medical leave.

Lagrange also is the town’s code enforcement officer and plumbing inspector. Lowell said she is working to find someone with the proper certifications to fill in, possibly someone in that role in another town. Selectmen asked Lowell to find out what legally can be done on a building project without a permit until a temporary replacement is found.

