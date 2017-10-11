Interim manager

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Selectmen voted 5-0 Tuesday to authorize Town Clerk Marilyn Lowell to serve as interim town manager while Don Lagrange is on medical leave.

Lagrange also is the town’s code enforcement officer and plumbing inspector. Lowell said she is working to find someone with the proper certifications to fill in, possibly someone in that role in another town. Selectmen asked Lowell to find out what legally can be done on a building project without a permit until a temporary replacement is found.