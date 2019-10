MOUNT DESERT — A program on the need for foster parents on Mount Desert Island will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Seaside Parish Hall on Summit Road in Northeast Harbor.

Promoted as a “free community event with supper,” the program will focus on facts and myths about foster parenting, how to become a foster family and resources available for foster families.

The program will be presented by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. and The Kinship Program.