Interact club fills stockings

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School Interact Club is collecting items to fill the stockings of identified 12-17 year old students in need this holiday season.

Suggested donations include hygiene, hair and cosmetics products; chocolate, snacks, candies, and gum; school supplies and stationary; apparel such as socks, mittens, scarves and gloves; and toys.

Donations will be collected through Monday, Dec. 16, either at the main office of the high school or at Restaurant Barn in Ellsworth.