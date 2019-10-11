Inshore trawl survey underway

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources’ fall Maine-New Hampshire trawl survey is now underway. The survey began in New Hampshire and is working east to Lubec.

Lobstermen are asked to move any gear that is set within the area of the tows. All gear is removed from an area an eighth of a mile on either side of each one nautical mile towline on the day of the tow.

Latitude/longitude and TD coordinates for tow locations (pair of dots with a line on the chart mark each tow) and schedules can be found online at maine.gov/dmr.

“The more information we have regarding our fisheries, the better equipped we are to sustain these resources and the livelihood of fishermen,” an announcement from the department said. “The survey provides valuable information for the management of important commercially harvested species. Gear in the path of scheduled tows can cause delays or cancellation and could jeopardize the use of quality data for state and federal lobster and finfish management.”

For more detailed charts, call Rebecca Peters at 633-9530 (office), 557-5276 (cell), or email at rebecca.j.peters@maine.gov. The boat, the Robert Michael, monitors VHF channels 16 and 13.