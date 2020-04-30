Input sought on virus impacts

BAR HARBOR — As part of continuing efforts to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, town officials are seeking input from residents and businesses about how the health emergency is impacting them.

Two surveys are available on the Polco polling platform, one for residents and one for businesses. Answers are confidential and results will be reported in group form only.

As of Wednesday morning, 222 residents and 105 businesses had already responded. The survey will be open until Thursday, May 14.

Visit polco.us/groups/city/bar-harbor-me or follow links from the town website, barharbormaine.gov.