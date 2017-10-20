Input sought on energy plan

ORONO — The Governor’s Energy Office (GEO) is asking Mainers for their input as it develops an Energy Planning Roadmap to advance the state’s energy, economic development and environmental goals. A public meeting is set for the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine on Friday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The roadmap, which builds on the 2015 state comprehensive energy plan update, has the following objectives: achieve energy and cost savings in the residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors; reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions; and support the growth of a robust state and regional energy market and workforce. The GEO has the guidance of an experienced and highly qualified steering committee in setting the overall direction of the project. The state also has sought information and recommendations from issue-expert task forces and interagency discussions in the areas of energy innovation, heating and energy efficiency, and transportation.

With assistance from project partner E2Tech, the GEO will facilitate a series of public meetings over the next several weeks to obtain input from private, public and nonprofit stakeholders on how to develop more targeted and successful strategies to meet these objectives.

Energy Office Deputy Director Angela Monroe said, “The state of Maine has the fifth highest energy expenditures per person in the United States, so getting Maine’s energy policy right is of critical importance. The Governor’s Energy Office encourages Maine’s citizens and businesses to participate in its regional stakeholder meetings so that their voices can be heard as we work to develop a Roadmap for Maine’s energy policies going forward.”

Jeff Marks, executive director of E2Tech, said, “Input from Maine’s energy stakeholders is a critical component of this project. In addition to engaging businesses, municipalities, nonprofits, policymakers and other energy professionals, we want to ensure that the general public has the opportunity to contribute to the Maine Energy Roadmap and its potential direction for the state’s citizens and businesses.”

This effort is supported by a U.S. Department of Energy, State Energy Program award.