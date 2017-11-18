Input sought for celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

BAR HARBOR — A first planning meeting of the MDI Martin Luther King Day committee will take place at the YWCA of MDI on Monday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. The committee recently began planning for the 2018 Martin Luther King Day march through downtown Bar Harbor.

This planning session is open to the public with potluck snacks and a special invitation to anyone who would like to be a part of the leadership for this event. This year, march participants will have access to the entire road and are encouraged to bring banners and signs that celebrate peace, social justice and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“This will be our community’s second annual MLK Day march, and we welcome an even bigger turnout than last year,” said Jackie Davidson, executive director of the YWCA MDI.

More than 100 people gathered on Mount Desert Street in January of this year and marched down High, Cottage and Main streets, congregating on the Village Green in fellowship and song and closing with light refreshments at St. Saviour’s Church. This coming year’s march will follow the same route, but participants will have full access to the road, as the town has agreed to close the route to vehicles.

Call the YWCA at 288-5008.