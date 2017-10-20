Inn, town dispute parcel

BAR HARBOR — A strip of land adjacent to a municipal parking lot on Cottage Street that is owned by the town but used by a local business via a right-of-way has been the subject of a dispute this fall.

Tom Hulbert, the owner of the Black Friar Inn, is now working with the town to purchase the parcel after he said town officials “threatened his livelihood” by proposing to use the space to park two municipal vehicles.

At the Town Council’s public comment session Oct. 3, Hulbert said Town Manager Cornell Knight approached him in June about the 16-by-50-foot strip of land between the inn and a municipal parking lot.

“He insisted that I would need to remove the coping stones because they sit on town property,” Hulbert said.

He said he uses the strip of land to access the back of his property and as a buffer between the parking lot and the inn.

Knight told the Islander that because the inn has a parking lot that usually has empty spaces, the effect of the proposed change on the inn’s business might be overstated.

“Guests of mine have as much right to park in the municipal lot as Hannaford employees, Jordan employees, any town official, any visitor or any local,” Hulbert said. “This will not ease the parking issues, but will harm my livelihood and single out my business.”

“Two parking spots with two town vehicles that don’t move, in front of my building, would infringe on my ability to maintain my property,” Hulbert added.

Hulbert said that Knight told him if he wanted to lease the land, he would have to bring it to the attention of the Town Council.

Hulbert said Monday that he and the town are moving towards a purchase agreement for the piece of land and a meeting between he and Knight is scheduled for Oct. 19.