Injuries reported in Trenton crash

TRENTON — A two-vehicle crash injured two people and stopped traffic near the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton Friday morning.

Deputy Zach Allen reported that a white sport utility vehicle driven by Michael Tibbetts, 37, of Ellsworth, was traveling toward Ellsworth when it crossed the center line near the Acadia Sunrise Motel on Route 3. A black pickup truck driven by James Springer, 52, of Ellsworth, driving in the opposite direction, swerved to the left to avoid the SUV, resulting in the vehicles’ passenger sides colliding.

Traveling with Springer was his 12-year-old son. Allen said neither were wearing their seatbelts. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Tibbetts declined medical attention at the scene.

Allen said the reason why Tibbetts crossed the center line is unknown, but there was “no suspected drug or alcohol [use]” and “no impairment or distraction.”

Allen reported that traffic at the scene of the accident was moving again Friday morning.

The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene as well as the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The Lamoine Volunteer Fire Department and the Ellsworth Fire Department also assisted.