Info session for service academies

PORTLAND — Maine Maritime Academy, in cooperation with Maine’s congressional delegation, will host an informational workshop for prospective students and their parents to learn about admission to federal and other service academies on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The workshop, offered free of charge and open to the public, will be presented at the Clarion Hotel, located at 1230 Congress Street in Portland from 6-8 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

According to Kelly Gualtieri, director of admissions at Maine Maritime Academy, the workshop is designed to encourage personal consultation with representatives of various post-secondary institutions that offer structured leadership environments or opportunity for U.S. military service.

“High school students who are interested in disciplined training environments or unique opportunities for personal growth are encouraged to attend the workshop and ask questions about admissions, career services, and financial aid,” a press release announcing the workshop said.

The evening workshop will consist of multiple sessions on federal military academies and the associated nomination process; military Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) opportunities available at various types of colleges and universities; private military college options; and an overview of public maritime colleges, such as Maine Maritime Academy.

College program personnel and representatives from Maine’s Congressional delegation will be on hand to answer questions.

Contact 326-2207 or admissions@mma.edu.