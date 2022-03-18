Indoor movies are back at Reel Pizza 

BAR HARBOR — Reel Pizza Cinerama, a dine-in movie theater located at 33 Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor, began selling indoor movie tickets online on March 15, two years to the day that it shut down that aspect of its business due to COVID-19.

That March date two years ago was also the 25th anniversary date of Reel Pizza’s incorporation as a business. “It seems only fitting that we reopen exactly two years later,” said co-owner Lisa Burton.

While the theater’s doors were closed, takeout food was still available, and patrons could dine at the outdoor dining pavilion. “Enough of our take-out customers told us they were ready to come back in,” Burton said. “I had someone say they would come to see the worst movie ever just because they were ready to come back.”

Now people will be able to watch movies while they enjoy pizza and the sought-after brownies purchased from the concession stand.

“I’m a little nervous because there’s a lot of moving parts to opening the dine-in theater back up, but everyone has been encouraging and supportive, so I think we’ll be fine,” Burton said.

Beginning this week, Reel Pizza will run two showings of Steven Speilberg’s “West Side Story” at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30, and Kenneth Branaugh’s “Death on the Nile” at 5 p.m. and 7:45, through March 24. The business is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“We want to thank those again for keeping us above water for these past many days, months, years. We look forward to having some people in to sit in our dark room and be entertained,” Burton said.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.reelpizza.net/now-playing. All patrons are required to wear face masks.