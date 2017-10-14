Indivisibles to speak to Dems

ELLSWORTH — Leaders and activists with Indivisible will be the featured guests at the October meeting of the Hancock County Democratic Committee in the theater room of the Moore Community Center on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

“Indivisible members have vigorously opposed numerous Trump initiatives since the 2016 election. Notably, they fought against repeal of the Affordable Care Act with substitutes cutting off coverage to millions and reducing coverage for millions more. They have an important story to tell, and we are pleased to provide them this forum. We expect an informative, lively and engaging discussion. All are welcome to participate,” said committee Chair Alfred Judd.

There are Indivisible chapters in Ellsworth, Bar Harbor and Blue Hill.

Call Kent Price at 469-1903.