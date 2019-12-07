Indivisible to meet

BAR HARBOR — Indivisible MDI’s monthly meeting will be held at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will include a legislative update from local state Senator Louis Luchini. Senator Luchini is serving his first term in the Maine Senate, representing the people of Hancock County in Senate District 7. Senator Luchini previously served four terms in the Maine House of Representatives representing Ellsworth and Trenton, including three terms as House Chairman of the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee and Chairman of the House Ethics Committee.

The meeting is open to all, and a children’s area is provided. Contact indivisiblemdibh@gmail.com.