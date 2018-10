BAR HARBOR — Indivisible MDI will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the YWCA on Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor.

“This is our last meeting before the November election, and our discussion will focus on our local, state, and national races,” a statement from the group said. “Bring your questions, your opinions, and your friends.”

Contact indivisiblemdibh@gmail.com.