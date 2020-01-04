Indivisible MDI to meet

BAR HARBOR — Indivisible MDI’s monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island.

As part of an ongoing series of candidate introductions, Ross La Jeunesse, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, will speak.

La Jeunesse grew up in Maine and now lives in Biddeford. After attending Biddeford High School, he went to Dartmouth College, then started his career by working for Senator George Mitchell and later, for Senator Edward Kennedy, where he helped shape civil rights policies, government reform initiatives and national and community service issues.

He moved to California to work in a law firm, then served as Chief of Staff to two top California Democratic officials and was Deputy Chief of Staff to California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who had a bi-partisan senior team.

Working with all three leaders, he developed and executed plans to bring high-speed internet to millions of people, including rural areas. La Jeunesse went on to work at Google as Head of International Relations, where he managed a global team focused on “leveraging the Internet’s power to help small businesses grow and create jobs, as well as advance human rights,” according to a statement.

La Jeunesse said that he is running for the Senate because, “I know first-hand what it takes to fight corruption and abuse of power in Washington and in the corporate boardroom.”

This event is open to all. A children’s area is available at no cost.

Contact indivisiblemdibh@gmail.com.