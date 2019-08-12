Indivisible MDI to meet

BAR HARBOR — The monthly meeting of Indivisible MDI is set for Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the YWCA.

Bre Kidman, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, will speak, as the second in a series of appearances and town halls with 2020 candidates. Kidman, who uses plural pronouns, is a court-appointed attorney who works with clients who can’t afford representation.

They are also a lifelong activist and artist and the first non-binary person in United States history to run for Senate.

Kidman has worked on both federal and state policy and they are seeking the senate seat with an eye to restoring fairness to the democratic process and combating corruption. A supervised children’s area is available at no cost.

Contact indivisiblemdibh@gmail.com.