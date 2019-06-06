Thursday - Jun 06, 2019

Indivisible MDI to meet

June 6, 2019

BAR HARBOR — The monthly meeting of Indivisible MDI will be held Wednesday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the YWCA MDI.

Indivisible’s New England staffer, Judy Stadtman, will speak about plans for the summer and beyond and listen to thoughts from attendees.

“This will be a chance to hear and share news on efforts to preserve and improve health care for Americans and get prepared for local, state and national electoral races in 2020,” organizers said.

A supervised children’s area is available at no cost. Contact indivisiblemdibh@gmail.com.

