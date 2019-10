BAR HARBOR – Indivisible MDI’s monthly meeting is set for Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island.

“Discussion will include probable impeachment and what that means for 2020, MDI Marathon action, 2020 Senate primary candidate forum, deep canvassing and more,” organizers said.

A children’s area is available.

Contact indivisiblemdibh@gmail.com