Indivisible MDI meeting goes online

MOUNT DESERT—The monthly in-person meeting of Indivisible MDI at the YWCA has been canceled due to the need for physical distancing. The meeting will be online and take place on Wednesday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Representative Brian Hubbell will speak about his work on the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee, which is engaging economic experts and industry representatives from across Maine to develop specific policy recommendations to stabilize the state’s economy and build a bridge to future prosperity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee’s primary strategies are to stabilize and support, and sustain and grow Maine’s economy. Rep. Hubbell serves on the Innovation (life sciences, tech, energy, start-up ecosystem) subcommittee, but he can also provide information about the other subcommittees’ goals and progress. The committee’s interim report will be submitted on July 15.

Visit the Indivisible MDI Facebook page or your email inbox for meeting details. Email [email protected] for information on how to join the meeting. To learn more about Indivisible MDI, visit indivisiblemdi.me.