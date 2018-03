BAR HARBOR — Indivisible MDI will hold its monthly meeting at the MDI YWCA on Wednesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m.

This month, Will Hoar, Independent candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, will speak to the group and take questions. The agenda also will include updates on recent activities and planning for upcoming events.

The group is nonpartisan, and all are welcome. Email [email protected] or visit indivisiblemdi.wordpress.com.