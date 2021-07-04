Independence Day on Mount Desert Island

BAR HARBOR

June 28 – July 6

4th of July Scavenger Hunt

Join the YMCA for their 4th of July #ScavengerHunt!⁠ ⁠This year the Lobster Races will be held as a Scavenger Hunt. For more information, contact Jenn Britz at [email protected] ⁠.

July 4

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Craft Fair/Marketplace

The Island Arts Association will hold a Craft Fair/Marketplace at the YMCA, 21 Park Street, featuring a wonderful selection of Maine crafts, including jewelry, quilts, photographs, pottery, and porcelain dolls.

11 a.m. (note new time for 2021)

Independence Day Parade

The community shows off its patriotism and good humor as the parade winds through downtown Bar Harbor from Main Street to Cottage Street to Eden Street to Mt. Desert Street to Ledgelawn Avenue.

Parade sponsored by Witham Family Hotels

Parade Route Map:

11:30 a.m.

Chillin’ and Grillin’ with Open Table MDI

Join Open Table MDI starting at 11:30 am (until they are sold out) on the front lawn of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church for delicious food and ice-cold lemonade.

9:15 p.m. (approx.)

Fireworks Over Frenchman Bay

Enjoy the spectacular display on the waterfront, downtown Bar Harbor.

Fireworks sponsored by the Bar Harbor Regency, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, Harborside Hotel, Spa & Marina, Stewman’s Lobster Pound, and the Town of Bar Harbor.

Post fireworks traffic map:

SOUTHWEST HARBOR

9 p.m.