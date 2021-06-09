Incumbents win in Bar Harbor Council race

BAR HARBOR — Town Council members Gary Friedmann and Joseph Minutolo were able to hold onto their seats in the annual election Tuesday, handily defeating three other challengers.

“It was an interesting race,” Minutolo said after the results were announced in the town municipal building. “I just want to give the citizens a voice. That’s really what it’s all about.”

Minutolo, who just finished his first term on the council, was the highest vote getter — garnering 813 votes. Friedmann was the second, with 779 votes.

Jennifer Cough, a business-owner and Cruise Ship Committee member, came in a distant third with 319 votes. Nathan Young’s 225 votes got the former police chief fourth place and Peter St. Germain, a former council member, brought up the rear with 169 votes.

Minutolo is the owner of Bar Harbor Bicycle Shop. One of his biggest priorities is helping to sustain the town’s yearround community, he said in the weeks before the election. Friedmann, a consultant who has served three terms on the council, previously said that the urgent issues before the town are affordable housing, cruise ships and improving the town’s carbon footprint.

Juliette Berberian, Steven Boucher, Robert Chaplin, Cara Ryan and Jeffrey Young came away with the five, one-year seats on the Warrant Committee. They beat out Eben Salvatore and Stephen Coston.

Carol Chappell, Kevin DesVeaux, Bethany Reece, Allison Sasner and Christine Smith were all elected to two-year terms on the committee.

Caleb Cough, Meaghan Kelly, Seth Libby, Kathleen St. Germain and Ezra Sassman took the five open three-year terms on the Warrant Committee.

Marie Yarabough will return as a member of the School Committee, as will Robert Jordan Jr. in his position as a MDI High School trustee.

Tuesday’s election saw a high turnout for a municipal-only election, with 1,211 votes cast, or 24.5 percent of the registered voters in town.