Incumbents re-elected in Tremont

TREMONT—More than 400 people voted in Tremont, mostly by absentee ballot, and the dozen people brought in to help count them by hand were not finished until midnight on Tuesday.

There were 56 articles on the Town Warrant for residents to vote on, including an article to elect a moderator, as well as an article with a separate ballot to elect town officials. All were voted by secret ballot in conjunction with the state primary election.

Board of Selectmen incumbents Howard ‘Howdy’ Goodwin and McKenzie Jewett were re-elected to serve on that board. Goodwin earned 312 votes and Jewett had 356, while 164 votes were cast for their lone challenger, David Campbell.

School board incumbent Jessica Stewart was re-elected with 398 votes and Roger St. Amand, who currently sits on the board but did not fill out paperwork to run again, earned 48 write-in votes to remain on the board.

No one took out papers to run for the seat left open by Campbell on the MDI High School Board of Trustees. Write-in candidate Lawson Wulsin earned 48 votes to take Campbell’s place.

As of midday Wednesday, Town Clerk Katie Dandurand and Town Manager Chris Saunders were still tallying the final numbers for all the warrant articles. Without a specific count, Saunders confirmed that both town and school budgets had enough votes to pass as they were listed on the warrant.

Proposed changes to several of the town’s ordinances also had enough yes votes to approve the changes. Enough voters also favored acquiring the building known as Pacific Hall on Tremont Road that was offered to the town from owner Morgan Churchman last year. Most recently, the building was used as a temporary space for the Bass Harbor Memorial Library while an expansion and renovation project took place on the library building in Bernard.