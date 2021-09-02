COASTAL NEWS:

Thursday - Sep 02, 2021
ISLANDER PHOTO BY REBECCA ALLEY

Incident under investigation at Trenton airport

September 2, 2021 by on News

TRENTON — First responders were at the scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon at the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport.

Responders were standing near a small plane with its nose on the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed in a statement Wednesday that “the nose gear of a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron collapsed after the plane landed at the Hancock County–Bar Harbor Airport in Bar Harbor, Maine, around 1 p.m. local time today.”

The airport is located on Route 3 in Trenton.

Three people were onboard the aircraft, according to the statement. The FAA will investigate the incident.

Rebecca Alley

Rebecca Alley

Reporter at The Ellsworth American
Rebecca is the Schoodic-area reporter and covers the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Lamoine, Sorrento, Sullivan, Waltham, Winter Harbor and Trenton. She lives in Ellsworth with her husband and baby boy who was joyously welcomed in June 2020. Feel free to send tips and story ideas to [email protected]