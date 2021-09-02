Incident under investigation at Trenton airport

TRENTON — First responders were at the scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon at the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport.

Responders were standing near a small plane with its nose on the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed in a statement Wednesday that “the nose gear of a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron collapsed after the plane landed at the Hancock County–Bar Harbor Airport in Bar Harbor, Maine, around 1 p.m. local time today.”

The airport is located on Route 3 in Trenton.

Three people were onboard the aircraft, according to the statement. The FAA will investigate the incident.