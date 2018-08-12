In picures this week

THE WAY LIFE SHOULD BE ... The Lawson family sail aboard Auriga this week in the Northeast Harbor Fleet's August Cruise race up Eggemoggin Reach to Brooklin, and back the next day. See story, page 8.PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES
NATURAL ARTISTS … Campers at Bass Harbor Memorial Library built kinetic sculptures with Kathie Pratt during the week-long camp called A Notion for Motion last week. Using recycled materials and items found in nature the children built bobble heads, mobiles and flexible figures.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
BOPPING WITH THE BUBBLE GUM BAND … Children’s song artist Rick Charette and the Bubble Gum Band were part of a fundraiser on Saturday for Mount Desert Nursery School, which is celebrating its 40th year. The Summer Fair and Silent Auction, hosted by the nursery school, took place at Mount Desert Elementary School to raise money and included bounce houses, a dunk tank and other games.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
HOSPITAL POWER … This addition going up near the MDI Hospital Emergency Room entrance will house a new generator to power the hospital during emergency power outages. The hospital raised the money last year to replace the old generator.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
OLD, AND NEW, FAVORITES … The Bar Harbor Town Band went on the road Tuesday night to play its annual concert on the lawn of the Eden Baptist Church in Salsbury Cove.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES