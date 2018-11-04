In pictures this week

SILENT SENTRY … A sailboat on Long Pond, as seen from the boat ramp at the northern end of the pond looking south to Western Mountain. PHOTO COURTESY OF MATTHEW DAVIS
MURDER HE WRITES…Mystery writer James Ziskin speaks during a panel discussion at the Murder by the Book event Saturday at Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor. Listening in are fellow authors Stephanie Gayle and Josh Christie. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
FUNNY MOMENT FLIPPING CAKES … Volunteer firefighter Kevin Hallett mans the grill at the hunters’ breakfast hosted by the Trenton Fire Department Saturday. The breakfast was the last fundraising breakfast of 2018 hosted by the department. Proceeds support firefighting equipment and training. Hallett was a grill cook at Jordan’s Restaurant in Bar Harbor for many years. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
CAST OF CHARACTERS … Conners Emerson students participate in the school’s annual Halloween parade in downtown Bar Harbor Wednesday afternoon. ISLANDER PHOTOS BY SARAH HINCKLEY
CAST OF CHARACTERS … Conners Emerson students participate in the school’s annual Halloween parade in downtown Bar Harbor Wednesday afternoon. ISLANDER PHOTOS BY SARAH HINCKLEY
CARVING CONCENTRATION … Elliot Maldonado focuses on bringing her jack-o’-lantern to life at the pumpkin carving event at the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s annual pumpkin festival at the Legion Hall on Oct. 25. At least 30 pumpkins were carved at the event and lit up on the stone wall in front of the library. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
STANDING TOGETHER … Participants in a vigil for the victims of Saturday’s shooting in the Tree of Life Synagogue, held at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church Monday. The vigil was organized by Isabel Bohrer and Indivisible MDI. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES