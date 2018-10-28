In Pictures this week:

MISTS OF ACADIA … The schooners Margaret Todd and Bailey Louise Todd in the fog at the Bar Harbor Inn pier this week.
CREEPY CRAWLY HALLOWEEN … Acadia National Park Ranger Michael Marion went in costume as a bee keeper for “The Nature of Halloween” last Friday at College of the Atlantic’s George B. Dorr Museum of Natural History. The annual program is presented by the museum and Acadia National Park. Children learn about wildlife through a series of “spooky” exhibits and activities. This year, participants were able to see live bees, sample real insect snacks, and meet a live owl.
A FRIENDLY CHAT … During a recent hike around Jordan Pond, Marty Torbeck and family were “joined at a rest stop by this cormorant who was totally unfazed by our presence,” said Torbeck, who took the photo. The bird “sat on this rock and visited with us for more than five minutes.”
HARBOR HATS … Southwest Harbor and Tremont Chamber of Commerce board members Barbara Strubell of Artful Designs and Alan Feuer of Ann’s Point Inn model the chamber’s new baseball hats at the group’s annual meeting Tuesday at Harbor House. The logo is a view of Mount Desert Island as seen from the south. The chamber has about 130 members and served more than 5,000 people at its visitor’s center this season.