In pictures this week

REFLECTING ON THE FOLIAGE … Trees lining Prays Brook off Indian Point Road in Bar Harbor showed off their magnificent fall colors recently.
PRESSING CIDER TO CELEBRATE FALL … Maximilliano Presca, left, Karina Guzman Bosio, right and their children Delfina and Oliver of Bass Harbor take a turn at the cider press at the Kelley Farm on Sunday. Originally scheduled for Saturday, rain delayed the harvest celebration a day. There was locally-sourced squash soup, carrot cake and bakery bread available, along with cider and heirloom apples to sample.
FIVE TIME FIRST FEMALE FINISHER … Runner Leah Frost of Portland approaches the finish line of the MDI Marathon in Southwest Harbor on Sunday. It was Frost’s fifth time finishing first for women running the marathon. This year, she set a new womens record on the course.
HOOP HERO … Amida Brimah, a Ghanaian professional basketball player and former University of Connecticut player, was spotted at the Mount Desert Island YMCA last week. He encouraged the young athletes he met, including MDI Y Sharks swimmers Peighton Skeate, left, and Bree Yarborough to work hard in pursuit of their goals.
THANKS FOR THE MEMOR-EES … Members of the Bee Parks and the Hornets Fan Club swarmed the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Sept. 29 to wish band founder Brittany Parker a fond farewell. Parker, who has performed and taught with many groups on Mount Desert Island in the last few years, including as Producing Artistic Director of the Barn Arts Collective, is moving to Rockland.