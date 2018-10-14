In pictures this week

FACILITY FOGGED IN FOLIAGE … Southwest Harbor’s water pumping station at the end of Long Pond will soon get a makeover. The town’s water and sewer district has a half million dollar project out to bid for renovations to the building that is more than a century old.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
LEADING THE WAY … The YWCA of Mount Desert Island held its annual Women of Distinction celebration this Friday at Kebo Valley Golf Club. Pictured, from left, are Jackie Davidson, YWCA Executive Director; Paige Nygaard, Young Woman of the Year; Carol Johnston, Woman of the Year and guest speaker Gia Drew, Program Director for Equality Maine. Girl of the Year MacKenzie Miller is not pictured.
PHOTO COURTESY OF YWCA MDI
PREPARING THE PLAYGROUND … Construction crews leveling the ground around new equipment at the playground in downtown Southwest Harbor. It may be a couple more weeks before the work is complete. More equipment, and a special ground cover designed for playgrounds, is yet to be installed.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
NOBODY BETTER THAN BETTY … Betty Bryer of Bar Harbor, a real estate broker with The Swan Agency Sotheby’s International Realty, was named the State of Maine Realtor of the Year at the Annual Maine Association of Realtors Convention at the Samoset Resort Oct. 3. Bryer was named the Acadia Council Realtor of the Year in 2018, for the second time in her career, and went on to win the state title. She is a longtime active member of the local and state realtor’s organizations.
PHOTO COURTESY OF GAIL CARUSO
STRANGE BIRD … What appears to be a V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor military aircraft got the attention of people passing by the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton on Sunday. The craft takes off and lands like a helicopter but can convert to an airplane in flight. Airport Manager Brad Madeira said it probably was on a training mission, but the airport doesn’t have to be notified when that is taking place.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
DRAGONFLIES SET SAIL … Pre-K students from Harbor House Children’s Center got a tour of a Coast Guard boat in Southwest Harbor earlier this week as part of their Community Helpers Month program.
PHOTO COURTESY MARY ELLEN MARTEL
SUDSY SUCCESS IN SOUTHWEST HARBOR … Pumpkinhead Ale was a popular pour at the Shipyard Brewing Company’s booth at Acadia’s Oktoberfest on Saturday. About 1,200 people attended the sunny afternoon event that took place at Smuggler’s Den. See more photos in an online gallery at mdislander.com.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
WE’VE GOT SPIRIT … Debbie Dyer of the Bar Harbor Historical Society presents Capt. Mino Pontillo of the cruise ship Silver Spirit with lobsters Sept. 28, on the ship’s first visit to Bar Harbor. The welcome ceremony was organized by the Chamber of Commerce. The ship, part of the Silver Seas Cruises line, is 685 feet long and carries 540 passengers.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BAR HARBOR CHAMBER OF COMMERCE