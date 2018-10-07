In pictures this week

PERFECT DAY … Voodoo, a Luders 16, competes in the final races in the Southwest Harbor Fleet’s September series Saturday with Dave Folger at the helm.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
PRESSING THE FLESH … Maine Attorney General Janet Mills, right, the Democratic candidate for governor in the Nov. 6 election, greets supporters before speaking at a campaign event at the Somesville fire station last Thursday.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
NO GREENHORNS HERE … Riley and Alex Donahue, both of whom placed in Junior Olympic sailing and the Seal Harbor youth regatta this past summer, set the spinnaker on the Luders 16 Phi Saturday during the final races of the Southwest Harbor Fleet’s September series. They were sailing with their parents Maria and Ryan.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
