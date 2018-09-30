In pictures this week

A crew from Doug Gott and Sons worked to take down the house at the Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden last week. A large maple tree was also taken down from the property. While the garden is closed during construction, the gardens are still hosting many caterpillars and butterflies.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
NEW AMERICANS … Jill Lee and Fabian Odane Gaynor, both residents of Bar Harbor, were among 22 people from 15 countries who took the oath of allegiance to the United States in a naturalization ceremony Sept. 12 on the lawn at Jordan Pond House. Gaynor works at the Bluenose Inn and Looking Glass Restaurant and is a student at Husson University. Lee works as a cook at John Bapst High School in Bangor and as a freelance graphic designer. “I look forward to practicing my rights and responsibilities as a citizen, to participating in our democracy,” Lee said.
PHOTO COURTESY OF GAIL LEISER
JUST CAN’T GET ENOUGH … Sailors are making the most of friendly fall weather. Some of the Northeast Harbor International One Design fleet snuck in a “just for fun” race Saturday, Sept. 23.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES
ACADIA IN ACADIA … Acadia Ann Strickland visiting Acadia Mountain last month. Her mother, Eliza Strickland, has been visiting Mount Desert Island every summer of her life. “I think MDI is the most beautiful place on earth,” Strickland said, “and some of my happiest moments have been on the island’s mountains and the shores of its lakes. So when I had a baby girl last year, I decided to name her Acadia Ann. My partner, Jacob Park, and I were excited to show Acadia all the wonders of Acadia. One highlight was bringing her to the top of Acadia Mountain.”
PHOTO COURTESY OF ELIZA STRICKLAND