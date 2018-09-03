In pictures this week

AND THE WINNER IS … David Rockefeller, Jr., sailing the yellow International One Design (IOD) sailboat Caribou, was the winner of the Taormina Cup for the Northeast Harbor Fleet’s August series IOD racing.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES
Six Bar Harbor firefighters responded to a small grass fire on Kebo Ridge Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Matt Bartlett, the fire took just a few minutes to extinguish. Firefighters were unable to determine the cause of the fire, but Bartlett said conditions are very dry. “People need to be vigilant about disposing of cigarettes and ashes, and make sure their campfires are out,” he said.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
Two of the International One Design fleet pass in close quarters. PHOTOS COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES
GREAT HARBOR GLORY … Wells and Mary Bacon, in Mary Jane, finished sixth in the Southwest Harbor Fleet’s August series in Luders racing. PHOTOS COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES