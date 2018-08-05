In pictures this week

SUMMER SUNRISE … Sunrise watchers at the summit of Cadillac Mountain Tuesday. At the solstice in June, the earliest sunrise was at 4:46 a.m. Now sunrise is at 5:18 a.m. Sunset has moved from 8:23 p.m. to 8 p.m. sharp.
PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTI LOSQUADRO
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS … Ambassador Susan Rice, former national security advisor to President Barack Obama, opened College of the Atlantic’s 2018 “Champlain Institute: International Affairs” event Saturday evening at the Gates Center on the COA campus. In discussion with Carnegie senior fellow Ted Widmer, Rice shared her views on international hotspots, U.S. diplomacy and the importance of longtime allies. The Champlain Institute continued through the week and finishes Aug. 3 with a talk by Senator George Mitchell.
PHOTO COURTESY OF COA.
LONG TIME HAPPY CAMPER … Family and friends celebrated John Hauser Sr.’s birthday with him on the seawall in Southwest Harbor. Hauser, of Agawam, Mass., has been camping at the Seawall Campground each year since he was 12 years old. To celebrate the event, Hauser’s children, who he brought with him many summers, and wife were in attendance and his annual lobster dinner was catered by owners of The Inn at Southwest.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTINA CASIELLO