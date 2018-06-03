In pictures this week

MEMORABLE MEMORIAL DAY … Xander Murphy, 2, sitting on mom Brittany Tripp’s shoulders, points excitedly toward the fire trucks in the Southwest Harbor Memorial Day Parade. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
MEMORABLE MEMORIAL DAY … Members of the Bar Harbor Fire Department solemnly hold flags as Paul Paradis speaks during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Bar Harbor Town Pier. Seen with Paradis are Chaplin Norma Spurling and state Rep. Louie Luchini. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
HONOR AND CELEBRATE … Neighborhood House provided the balloons, and bands from Mount Desert Elementary School, shown here, and Mount Desert Island High School provided the music for the Memorial Day parade in Northeast Harbor. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
LIVING MEMORIAL … Members of the Bar Harbor Garden Club gathered for a Memorial Day remembrance at the Blue Star Memorial Highway marker on Route 3 near the head of Mount Desert Island. Alana Watterson read a poem, and the group listened to a recording of the Navy hymn. The Blue Star Memorial program began with a planting by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War II. The Blue Star Highway system covers thousands of miles across the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
MOMENT OF SILENCE … Sunrise over the eastern cove of Witch Hole Pond in Acadia National Park. The week of Memorial Day has brought much warmer temperatures and the summer’s first large waves of visitors to Mount Desert Island. PHOTO COURTESY OF DARRON COLLINS
PRETTY IN PURPLE … Lilac flowers about to open in a Seal Cove yard recently. PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVID MCFARLANE
SOME KINDA GRIDLOCK … Cars parked in the southbound lane of the Acadia National Park Loop Road between Bubble Pond and Jordan Pond squeezed traffic into one lane for a time on Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY OF ANP
MAKING MERRY … Per Lisy kicks up her heels, wearing a signature balloon hat inspired by the late Larry Stettner, during the Mirthapalooza II celebration in Stettner’s honor in Southwest Harbor on Saturday night. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS … Mary Smith, right, was presented with the David P. Evans Memorial Award as Volunteer of the Year for Island Connections May 14 at the organization’s Spring Popover Event at Jordan Pond House. “Our volunteers nurture the relationships that demonstrate the kind of care and compassion that make this island a better place to live,” said Executive Director Doreen Willett, left. PHOTO COURTESY OF ISLAND CONNETIONS