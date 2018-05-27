In pictures this week

BARBED BABY … This baby porcupine, rescued earlier this month in Aurora by game wardens, is being nursed to health by Ann Rivers of the Acadia Wildlife Foundation in Bar Harbor. Rivers said baby porcupines can be difficult to nurse, as it requires building trust and, of course, avoiding their quills. The animal is expected to be released next fall. IMAGE COURTESY OF ANN RIVERS
FASHION STATEMENT … A model in traditional native regalia walks down the “runway” during the fashion show at the inaugural Abbe Museum Indian Market on the Bar Harbor Village Green last Saturday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
SUMMER IS HERE … Residents and visitors admire a spectacular sunset after a rainy day Sunday from the Bar Harbor Town Pier. PHOTO COURTESY OF ALICE CLAIR
RITE OF SPRING … Carl Ferm, interim music teacher at the Tremont Consolidated School, leads students in a performance last Wednesday at the school’s spring concert. PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVID MCFARLANE
PULVERIZED FOR PARKING … Crews work to raze a garage on Everard Court behind Bar Harbor Savings and Loan on Wednesday. The savings and loan purchased the property in October from Robert J. Desimone in order to use the cleared land for employee and customer parking. The garage used to house a motorcycle and scooter repair shop. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
ARTISTICALLY AWARDED … Athena Brown of Southwest Harbor and Jessica DeFrenn of Swans Island last week were awarded grants from the Kristen Klint Arts Fund. Gathered at Spruce and Gussy in Bar Harbor to celebrate last Wednesday are, from left, Barbara Maffucci, Michelle Souza, grant recipient Athena Brown, Patricia Savoie, grant recipient Jessica DeFrenn, Donna Hanke and Jen Shepard. PHOTO COURTESY OF PATRICIA SAVOIE