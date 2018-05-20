In pictures this week

ISLAND HUSTLE … Cedar Ellis of the Islanders baseball team, a combined middle school team with students from Mount Desert Elementary, Pemetic and Tremont schools, slides into home plate last week in Bar Harbor as Emerson pitcher A.J. Lozano covers home. Brendan Graves of the Islanders looks on. PHOTO COURTESY OF KERI HAYES
SWEEPER SWIPED BY FALLING ROCK … A large chunk of granite falling from a ledge on Peabody Drive landed on the cab of a Mount Desert street sweeper last Wednesday. The sweeper was being driven by town employee Joseph Jacobs, 55, of Tremont, when the 2-by-2-foot chunk of granite hit it. The street sweeper was towed. Jacobs was taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured. PHOTO COURTESY OF MOUNT DESERT PD
SLEEPING IN ON MOTHER’S DAY … An adult harbor seal and pup lounge in the sun near Egg Rock Sunday. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
MOTHERS RISING … A Mother March hosted by Indivisible MDI Saturday included a march from the Village Green to the Town Pier and back. PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER BOOHER
THE FOG COMES ON LITTLE CAT FEET … Bald Porcupine Island is enveloped in fog in this view from Paradise Hill Road. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
SHER-HANDED … Crews at work Wednesday on a facelift of the front façade of Sherman’s Book and Stationary Shop on Main Street in Bar Harbor. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
TICKET TO RIDE … Cindy Badger, left, hands her ticket to board the Swans Island Ferry to Terminal Supervisor Bob Lavoie on Wednesday morning. Ticket prices are scheduled to change Monday, May 21, for ferry service to Swans Island and Frenchboro. Badger is the assistant director of special services for the MDI school system and attends meetings on Swans Island a few times a year, she said. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
TOURNAMENT WINNERS … Members of the Southwest Harbor Dojo/McEnroe Karate won events at a Tracy’s Karate tournament held at Bucksport High School April 28. Contestants included Leah Carroll, Keaton Stevens, Blaise Reed, Barrett Terry, Harry Carter, Charlie Carter, Nicholas Bernard, Matilda Hanley, Alexsandra Hanley, Corbin Bailey, Alahna Terry and Brook Stevens. Adults in back, from left, are Sensei Mike McEnroe, Sensei Nicholas Parlatore, Jaqueline Fitzpatrick, Scott Stevens and Sally Ives. PHOTO COURTESY OF MINDY TERRY