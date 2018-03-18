In pictures this week

STORIES FROM THE OFF SEASON … Zoe Weil, center, of Surry was the champion in the Island Story Slam competition held at The Criterion Theatre on March 10. Weil’s story was about trying to get “Star Trek” star William Shatner to kiss her. Kris Deveaux, left, and Vishal Sarsani, right, placed second and third, respectively. PHOTO COURTESY OF NINA ST. GERMAIN
STORMY WEATHER … A powerful winter storm brought more than a foot of snow to much of Mount Desert Island Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures were warm enough for snow to stick to many vertical surfaces, such as this sign at Ben and Bill’s on Main Street in Bar Harbor. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. ZIMMERMAN … Seal Cove Auto Museum board member Erwin Zimmerman got a surprise serenade from a singing puppet Saturday night at the museum’s annual Brass Club Speakeasy party. The event featured charity blackjack and roullette, live music from Swingin’ Overtime and a vaudeville variety show from the Barn Arts Collective. PHOTO COURTESY OF TAMMY PACKIE
LEND ME YOUR EAR … Jonathan Fulford, Democratic candidate for Congress, discusses the issues with Diane Clendaniel and Gary Friedmann at a town hall forum Sunday at the Bar Harbor Municipal Building. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROB JORDAN
VILLAGE IN WINTER … The Northeast Harbor Marina is mostly populated with lobster boats this time of year. This photo was taken Sunday afternoon from across the harbor. PHOTO COURTESY OF LARRY PETERSON
BOOTSTRAP BOOT CAMP … Kevin Strange of the MDI Biological Laboratory, left, speaks at the Business Boot Camp and Pitch Competition at Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor last Sunday as fellow judges Martha Dudman and Curtis Simard look on. Katelyn Buell, chef-owner of Fork & Table restaurant, received the $7,500 judges’ award for her business-building presentation, and Steven Anastasia, owner of Old Dog Baking Company, won the $2,500 audience choice award. The event, organized by Mount Desert 365 and the Mount Desert Chamber of Commerce, was sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. PHOTO COURTESY OF MOUNT DESERT 365
DO I HAVE SOMETHING ON MY NOSE? … This deer was spotted in a Bar Harbor backyard last week after the March 8 snowstorm. PHOTO COURTESY OF KIM SWAN