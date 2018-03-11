In pictures this week

SPLASH ZONE … A view of Thunder Hole during Saturday’s windstorm. PHOTO COURTESY OF KEN COLBURN
NATURE’S FURY … Seawall Road was closed for two days after rocks washed onto the roadway in Saturday’s windstorm. Maine Department of Transportation crews cleared the rocks with a plow truck and a front-end loader. Repairs are complete for now, and the road has reopened, but more permanent hot mix asphalt will be added in the spring, officials said. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
SHORE PATH SPRAY … High tide and high winds kicked up by a strong offshore storm combined to create geysers along the Shore Path in Bar Harbor last Saturday. A small section of the retaining wall near the south end of the Shore Path collapsed. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
OSCAR-WORTHY PERFORMANCE…Improv Acadia’s Jason Preble, left, and Jen Shepard speak with Jesup Memorial Library board of directors Chairman Ron Beard at the Oscar Night Gala at Reel Pizza Sunday. Award winners included Jeff Broad and Camilla Seriup for evening wear, Sallie Boggs and Stephen Kneeland for movie-inspired costume, and Dirk and Robin Erlandsen for best family costume. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
AND THE AWARD GOES TO … From left, Stephen Kneeland, Anne Kneeland and Sara Levine, all of Bar Harbor, pose at the Oscar Gala on Sunday at Reel Pizza. The Kneelands are dressed as characters from “Coco,” and Levine is dressed as Tonya Harding from “I, Tonya.” The event, a fundraiser for the Jesup Memorial Library, also featured live comedy from Improv Acadia. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
CRACKING UP … Students from Conners Emerson School perform improv comedy at the Abbe Museum for attendees of the March on Mount Desert Street Progressive Dinner Tuesday. The students told improvised stories about cleaning the house and a night without power in Bar Harbor. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
TER-RACE TO SPRING … Crews from Orland-based Freshwater Stone work on the outdoor dining area of Bar Harbor Inn’s Terrace Grille on March 1. The stone wall that contained the terrace is being replaced. Plans for further work on the landscaping at the inn are being reviewed by the Planning Board. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
FRESH PAINT… The Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor held an open house on Tuesday to celebrate its expansion. The new space includes a larger art room, seen here, and a community room, which can be used to host events and support groups. ISLANDER PHOTO BY HENRIETTE CHACAR