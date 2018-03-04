In pictures this week

TROPICAL FUN … The cast of “Moana,” as presented by the Summer Festival of the Arts February vacation camp Sunday at the Criterion in Bar Harbor. Their performance and art show was the culmination of their work during the weeklong camp in musical theater and visual art. Visit www.sfoamaine.org. PHOTO COURTESY OF SFOA
BLUE SKIES … College of the Atlantic staff member John Barnes snapped this photo of the bright blue sky over the college’s buildings and grounds facility last week. PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN BARNES
POUNDING THE PAVEMENT … Members of the Conners Emerson eighth-grade class show off the Trek mountain bike, donated by the Bar Harbor Bike Shop, that they are raffling off to raise money for their class trip in June. The winning tickets will be drawn at a Movie and Silent Auction Celebration to be held at Reel Pizza on Sunday, March 11, from 1-4 p.m. PHOTO COURTESY OF CONNERS EMERSON SCHOOL
SUNRISE OVER EDEN … Sunrise over Frenchman Bay and the Porcupine Islands last Thursday. Snow returned Sunday after last week’s warm weather, but most of it has already melted. PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL HALLETT
DECADES OF SERVICE … Dr. Mary Dudzik, left, and Jane Tawney share a hug at a retirement party for Dudzik held Monday at the Atlantic Oceanside. A retirement reception for Tawney is planned for today, Thursday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES