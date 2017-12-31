In pictures this week

Mount Desert Island High School basketball player Lily Cook, above, plays in last week's game against Washington Academy, the last until this Wednesday, when the girls were scheduled to play Caribou. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
ANOTHER SEASON ENDS … Lobster buoys hauled for the season at the Bernard Pier. Fishermen here are debating a proposed change to trawl limits offshore. See story in section 2, page 7. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINSTON SHAW
QUICK WORK … A post-and-beam addition is under construction at Jack Russell’s Steakhouse and Brewery on Eden Street. The structure went up within 48 hours, according to co-owner Nina St. Germain. PHOTO COURTESY OF NINA ST. GERMAIN
NEW ENGLAND FOLK … Sibling duo Zak and Lena Kendall, who perform as GoldenOak, are set to play at Coda in Southwest Harbor on Friday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. They also will kick off the Jesup Memorial Library’s 2018 Sundays at the Jesup Winter Concert Series on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. Their sound is influenced by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Simon and Garfunkel, The Band, Mason Jennings, Ray LaMontagne and Fleet Foxes. PHOTO COURTESY OF JESUP LIBRARY