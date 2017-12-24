In pictures this week

SPREADING JOY … The Maine Seacoast Mission’s Colkett Center on West Street in Bar Harbor decorated for the Open House and Wreath Auction held earlier this month. Dozens of unique wreaths were donated. Approximately 350-400 people attended this year’s event, and $3,626 was raised for the mission’s programs. PHOTO COURTESY OF MARY ELLEN MARTEL
MUSE OF MDI … Ruth Grierson of Tremont pauses after playing a waltz on her fiddle at her 90th birthday party at the Southwest Harbor American Legion Hall Friday. See story and more photos in section 2, page 1. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
FIRE AND ICE … Bar Harbor Fire Department members conduct ice rescue training at Hamilton Pond Friday. Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said that conditions were perfect for training and the department must be prepared for an emergency on the ice that could happen at any time. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
DRESSED FOR THE HOLIDAY… Serendipity, the first Pisces daysailer ever built at Classic Boat Shop in Bernard, is dressed up with lights and a tree at its masthead in its homeport of Richmond, Calif. It was launched in 1999; in the years since, the company has built 49 more. PHOTO COURTESY OF CLASSIC BOAT SHOP
SPECIAL DELIVERIES … The Southwest Harbor Police Department partnered with Southwest Food Mart to put together food baskets and deliver them Tuesday to needy families in town. Shown here after helping Officer Colt Bernhardt load the police cruiser are Amber Gray, center, and Roxanne Nason. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SWH POLICE DEPARTMENT
EDGE OF THE WORLD … Martha Andrews Donovan, who moved to MDI 16 months ago, took this photo of Back Beach in Bernard on a cold, clear day last week. Donovan said she has been “recording each day the changing light, the changing days in this beautiful edge of the world.” PHOTO COURTESY OF MARTHA ANDREWS DONOVAN
SPIRIT OF GIVING … Mount Desert Island High School students Zachary Johnson, left, and Aaron Lichtenstein shop for toys for the school’s Interact Club’s toy drive for the Maine Home for Little Wanderers. The two students, part of the school’s Students with Unique Needs program, noticed the toy drive box and were upset to hear “that there are some kids that go without during the holiday season,” teacher Christina Blake said. The two collected donations and bought 163 toys for the drive. “They are so proud of what they did,” Blake said, “and we as teachers in the SUN program are so proud of these boys for their selflessness.” PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTINA BLAKE
PRESENT FROM ACADIA’S FOUNDERS … Scattered clouds over Sand Beach in Acadia National Park on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY OF DARRON COLLINS