In pictures this week

GIFTS FOR GIVING … John Jagger and Nancy Corliss of Lynam Insurance deliver donated items for residents at Sonogee Rehabilitation and Living Center to give as holiday gifts to friends and family. Lynam employees and friends donated the new and gently used items, and Sonogee staff will help residents find gifts for their loved ones and have them wrapped. PHOTO COURTESY OF LYNAM INSURANCE
SHARK ATTACK … The Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks swim team hosted the Downeast Family YMCA swim team Nov. 21 for the team’s 34th annual Sprint Meet. At a dual meet on the road with the Twin Cities Swim Team Dec. 2, The Sharks boys fell to Twin Cities 301-195, but the girls’ competition was neck and neck with a 208-193 win for Twin Cities. PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIE YARBOROUGH
ALL IS BRIGHT … The Maine Seacoast Mission’s Sunbeam V dressed for Christmas at the Northeast Harbor Marina. PHOTO COURTESY OF WINSTON SHAW
GIFT OF READING … Nick Farnsworth of Bar Harbor reads to his daughter at the Mount Desert Island YMCA Friday after meeting Santa during Midnight Madness festivities. Children received free books at the event through the Islander’s Gift of Reading program. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
ALL IN THE FAMILY … James and Joelle Nolan, who served as Santa and Mrs. Claus for Northeast Harbor Christmas festivities Saturday, greet a special group including Joelle Nolan’s granddaughters on the porch at Carter’s Real Estate. The children, from left, are Delilah Damon Dong, Kane Fronczak and Lulu Damon Dong. PHOTO COURTESY OF EMILY DAMON
CODE WARRIORS … A participant in the Family Code Night event at Pemetic Elementary Tuesday. 70 people, parents and children in grades K-4 took turns solving puzzles that are designed to build skills such as perseverance and problem solving while also teaching basic computer programming skills. The event was organized by Mike Brzezowski and sponsored by the Pemetic and Tremont schools, Southwest Harbor Public Library, and Bass Harbor Memorial Library. Visit code.org or familycodenight.org. PHOTO COURTESY OF RHONDA FORTIN
SPEAKER’S VISIT … Rep. Sara Gideon, left, speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, poses last Friday with Rep. Brian Hubbell of Bar Harbor, second from left, LuAnn Ballesteros, director of government relations at The Jackson Laboratory, and Rep. Louis Luchini of Ellsworth prior to taking a tour of the lab’s research center in Bar Harbor. She also toured the lab’s soon-to-open mouse breeding facility in Ellsworth and the MDI Biological Laboratory in Bar Harbor to learn about the two institutions’ research programs. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
HEARTY THANKS … Tremont Town Manager Dana Reed accepts a gift at his Nov. 29 retirement party. Reed’s last day was to be Dec. 1, but he is staying on as interim town manager until a replacement is hired. Chairman of the Board of Selectmen Kevin Buck presented Dana Reed a certificate of appreciation for his years of work. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MARK GOOD