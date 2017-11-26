In pictures this week

COMMUNITY GIVING ... Volunteers, from left, Peter Benson, 15, Alex Roos, 9, and Jacob Benson, 13, pack Thanksgiving provisions for local families at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church Monday as part of the islandwide Thanksgiving Basket Drive. The program is a collaborative effort of the Bar Harbor and Westside food pantries, grocery stores, schools, churches and community volunteers. All of the food is donated, and it will help 230 Mount Desert Island families. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
PAST THE CONSTRUCTION AND THROUGH THE WOODS … Shire horse team Zeke and Truman from Wild Iris Farm pulls a carriage Sunday on Crooked Road in Bar Harbor. Sandi Read, owner and operator of Wild Iris Farm, was the carriage driver. PHOTO COURTESY OF RON BEARD
SPIRIT OF GIVING … Members of the National Honor Society at Mount Desert Island High School pose last week with food collected by students for the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Chip Taylor’s advisory won the contest for gathering the most food. PHOTO COURTESY OF ELLIE BRIDGERS
GOBBLER ON THE ROOF … Penelope Goodwin of Trenton looked out a window one day last winter to see this avian visitor. “He stayed maybe 10 minutes or so while I tried to shoo him away,” she said. “I must confess to laughing while trying to shoo and, of course, getting a photo through an upstairs window.” PHOTO COURTESY OF PENELOPE GOODWIN
THAT HARBOR LIFE … A view across the upper part of Southwest Harbor at low tide on a recent afternoon. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
NOWHERE TO HIDE … If these turkeys at a farm on Norway Drive in Bar Harbor look nervous, it’s probably because a certain holiday is near. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
BRIGHT SPOT … As other trees and plants lose their leaves, winterberry shrubs are eye-catching. It’s a species of holly native to eastern North America. PHOTO COURTESY OF ALICE CLAIR