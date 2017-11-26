In pictures this week

COMMUNITY GIVING ... Volunteers, from left, Peter Benson, 15, Alex Roos, 9, and Jacob Benson, 13, pack Thanksgiving provisions for local families at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church Monday as part of the islandwide Thanksgiving Basket Drive. The program is a collaborative effort of the Bar Harbor and Westside food pantries, grocery stores, schools, churches and community volunteers. All of the food is donated, and it will help 230 Mount Desert Island families. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD