In pictures this week

HALFWAY THERE ... Phase one of the reconstruction of Route 3 in Bar Harbor is on schedule to be complete by Thanksgiving Day, and two-way traffic will resume. "We are so appreciative of the cooperation and patience of locals and visitors alike as we work to improve this important roadway,” project manager Rhobe Moulton said. Winter work will include additional site drainage construction and water line work plus, weather permitting, larger drainage structures near West Street and College of the Atlantic. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES