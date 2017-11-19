In pictures this week

HALFWAY THERE ... Phase one of the reconstruction of Route 3 in Bar Harbor is on schedule to be complete by Thanksgiving Day, and two-way traffic will resume. "We are so appreciative of the cooperation and patience of locals and visitors alike as we work to improve this important roadway,” project manager Rhobe Moulton said. Winter work will include additional site drainage construction and water line work plus, weather permitting, larger drainage structures near West Street and College of the Atlantic.ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
REVERENT MOMENT … A member of Boy Scout Troop 41 lays a flag to rest in a dedicated fire Sunday morning as part of a Veterans’ Day flag retirement ceremony at Blackwoods campground. More than 100 scouts and leaders participated in the annual weekend Blackwoods Invitational camping event hosted by Bar Harbor’s Troop 89. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
HOME SAFE … The 65-foot fishing vessel Black Beauty, homeported in Scarborough, was taken in tow by Coast Guard cutter Campbell Friday about 30 miles off the coast of New Hampshire. Unable to receive help from a sister ship and concerned about the impending weather, the captain of the vessel contacted the Coast Guard about 4:45 p.m. He reported their transmission had stopped working, there were five people aboard, and they had 30,000 lbs. of catch on board. The cutter arrived on the scene at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday and took the vessel in tow. The catch was reported in good condition when they reached Gloucester, Mass., and no injuries were reported. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE U.S. COAST GUARD
OFF THE RAILS … Members of the Bar Harbor Inn bed racing team dressed as railroad conductors power their locomotive-disguised bed down Cottage Street in Bar Harbor last Saturday. The inn won the prize for the best bed decoration. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
BRIGHT AND EARLY (AND COLD) … Newlyweds Sarah and Michael Morabito of Bethlehem, Pa., celebrate their honeymoon by taking advantage of deals at the Pajama Sale in Bar Harbor Saturday morning. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SAMUEL SHEPHERD
BRIGHT AND EARLY (AND COLD) … Members of a political advocacy group called “Indivisible MDI” keep the flame of liberty burning as they head toward the finish line in the annual bed races on Cottage Street. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
AND THEY’RE OFF…The Geddy’s restaurant team sprints down Cottage Street last Saturday in the annual Bar Harbor Bed Race sponsored by the chamber of commerce. A team of racers representing R.M. Flagg Company of Bangor recorded the fastest time, followed by the MDI Biological Laboratory and the Bar Harbor Inn. Nine teams were entered in the race. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM